Festus man dies in Jefferson County vehicle crash

Updated Wednesday night with the driver's name and details on the crash.

JEFFERSON COUNTY — An 18-year-old man died Wednesday morning when his vehicle crossed the center line, skidded down an embankment, went airborne and overturned as he was driving south of Festus, police said.

The crash was about 7 a.m. in the 3600 bock of Highway 61, near Highway AA.

Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Logan Bolton said one vehicle was involved. The man who died was the driver, Egan E. Hammon, of Festus, who was ejected from the vehicle.

He was not wearing a seat belt, the highway patrol said.

