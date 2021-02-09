Festus man dies when driver loses control on icy, snow-covered road

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man from Festus was fatally injured in a two-car crash Monday night on an icy and snow-covered road in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Jimi D. Williams, 19.

Williams was a passenger in a car that slid on Highway A into the path of an oncoming car west of Pioneer Road, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. The crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Police said Williams was riding in an eastbound 2000 Buick LeSabre driven by Jimi L. Williams, 41.

The Buick crossed the center line and began to skid. The front of an oncoming 2020 Honda Civic hit the passenger side of the Buick. Both vehicles ran off the road.

The younger Williams died at a hospital and the older man suffered serious injuries. A highway patrol accident report did not indicate the relationship between the two men.

The driver of the Honda, Scott G. Hiller, 50, also was seriously injured.

All three men were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.