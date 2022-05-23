Festus man jailed after 3-year-old son sickened by meth left in tray of candy

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Festus man is jailed after police say his 3-year-old son was hospitalized last year for ingesting methamphetamine left in a candy dish.

Malcolm Marees Smith is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of drug possession, all felonies.

Smith, 31, lives in the 900 block of South Third Street in Festus.

The boy who was hospitalized is identified in court papers by initials C.S.

He tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines and was hospitalized with kidney and liver issues and muscle deterioration in April 2021, Festus police Officer Hailee Politte said in court papers.

The boy was 3 years old at the time, said Festus police Detective Sgt. Lewis Pippin.

Smith's other son, who was 1 year old, also tested positive for the drugs but was not hospitalized, police said.

Authorities have not released a status of the children's health now.

The children had stayed with Smith for one night, on April 18, 2021, and C.S. began to show symptoms that night, police said.

The boy who was hospitalized is the biological son of Smith, Pippin said. The boy's mother had primary custody. The other child was also Smith's son but has a different mother, Pippin said.

Politte went to Smith's apartment with a state welfare worker. Police searched the home and found a baggie containing "a white crystal substance" on top of the microwave; the bag was in a tray with several different types of candy that had been opened, court papers allege.

Police sent the substance to the Missouri Highway Patrol lab for testing, which confirmed in September that it was methamphetamine, Politte said.

Smith, who was charged in November, has been in the Jefferson County Jail since mid-March, according to a jail official. He is being held in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. Smith waived his preliminary hearing in the case last week, and the next court hearing is set for Aug. 3. Smith's attorney, Daris Clinton Almond Jr., could not be reached Monday.

