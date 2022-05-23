Festus man jailed after child sickened by meth left in tray of candy

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Festus man is jailed after police say a child was hospitalized last year for ingesting methamphetamine left in a candy dish.

Malcolm Marees Smith is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of drug possession, all felonies.

Smith, 31, lives in the 900 block of South Third Street in Festus.

The child who was hospitalized is identified in court papers by initials C.S.

The child tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines and was hospitalized with kidney and liver issues and muscle deterioration in April 2021, Festus police Officer Hailee Politte said in court papers. Another child, K.S., also tested positive for the drugs, police said. Authorities have not released a status of the children's health now.

Police did not say if the children are related to Smith.

The children had stayed with Smith for one night, on April 18, 2021, and C.S. began to show symptoms that night, police said.

Politte went to Smith's apartment with a state welfare worker. Police searched the home and found a baggie containing "a white crystal substance" on top of the microwave; the bag was in a tray with several different types of candy that had been opened, court papers allege.

Police sent the substance to the Missouri Highway Patrol lab for testing, which confirmed it was methamphetamine, Politte said.

Smith was arrested in March, according to a jail official, and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. His next court hearing is set for Aug. 3. Smith's attorney, Daris Clinton Almond Jr., could not be reached Monday.

