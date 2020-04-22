Festus motorist killed after hitting tree in Jefferson County

A Festus man was fatally injured Tuesday when his car ran off a Jefferson County road and hit a tree.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Russel B. McKenzie, 44, of Festus.

Police said he was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala on Bailey School Road about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. On a curve, the vehicle ran off Bailey School Road, east of Pullman Road, and hit a tree.

McKenzie died at the scene. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.