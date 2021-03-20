18-year-old Festus woman killed in crash

ST. GENEVIEVE COUNTY — An 18-year-old Festus woman died Friday night in a crash on Interstate 55.
McKenna M. Templeton was driving a 2009 Ford Escape southbound and was attempting to change lanes to the left when her vehicle struck the left rear of a towed unit on a southbound Freightliner, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. Her vehicle started to overturn, she was ejected and the car then struck a guardrail. Templeton was not wearing a seatbelt, the patrol report said.
The accident occurred about 6:43 p.m. Templeton was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Freightliner, Lewis A. Reddick III, 55, of Perryville, was not injured.
