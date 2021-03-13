Fight over Netflix password leads to knife wound, St. Louis police say

ST. LOUIS — A 50-year-old St. Louis man was cut with a knife by his nephew during an argument over his Netflix password, police said.

The man called police to his home in the 600 block of North Kingshighway about 5 a.m. Saturday. He told officers he woke up to find his nephew trying to steal his password for the video streaming site.

The two got into an argument and the nephew grabbed a kitchen knife and assaulted his uncle, police said. The older man sustained a minor cut to the bridge of his nose before his nephew ran from the home.

The victim was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

