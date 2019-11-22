ST. LOUIS — A man who helped dispose of the body of a Ferguson man who was killed during the search for missing heroin was sentenced Friday to the time he'd already served in jail.
Randell Patton, now 48, has served almost two years in jail since his arrest in 2017. In court Friday, he apologized, saying he was ashamed and that he was "at the wrong place at the wrong time."
Patton pleaded guilty in July to a drug conspiracy charge.
Another man who helped with the cleanup, Hairl T. Johnson, 48, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison on charges of gun and drug conspiracy.
The man who fired the shots that fatally shot Antonio Jones on Nov. 10, 2014, in the 300 block of Georgia Avenue in Ferguson, Marquis D. Reasonover, 43, was sentenced last month to 20 years. He pleaded guilty in May to one count of using a firearm to commit murder in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin.
Johnson had accused Jones, 43, and Patton of stealing heroin, prosecutors have said, and called Reasonover for help. Reasonover shot Jones with a .45-caliber pistol and then the men put Jones' body in the trunk of a Buick LeSabre, drove it to East St. Louis and set it on fire, authorities have said. They found the missing heroin in the car.
Reasonover was already serving a 10-year state prison sentence for drug, forgery and theft convictions before he was sentenced federally, and Johnson was serving a 15-year sentence following convictions for drugs and stealing.