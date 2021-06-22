Final report confirms St. Louis Blues great Plager died of cardiac event, not from crash

ST. LOUIS — The city medical examiner has determined that St. Louis Blues hockey great Bob Plager died of a cardiac event before crashing his SUV in March.

Plager's death was not a result of the crash itself, Dr. Michael Graham said Tuesday.

Graham said the final results match his preliminary findings back in March.

The cause of death was cardiac dysrhythmia and the manner of death was listed as natural, according to the medical examiner's office. The office had waited for routine toxicology tests before Plager's death certificate was certified this week.

Plager, 78, was pronounced dead at a hospital March 24 after his SUV crashed on eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near Tower Grove Avenue.

Plager played 11 years and 615 games with the Blues and became a face of the franchise through decades of continued work with the organization.

