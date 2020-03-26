Fire at abandoned Cleveland High School in St. Louis triggers three-alarm response

ST. LOUIS— A fire at an abandoned high school on Thursday triggered a three-alarm response from the St. Louis Fire Department, bringing at least 75 firefighters to the Dutchtown neighborhood.

No one was hurt, but firefighters are still investigating what caused a fire at the former Cleveland High School where no utilities are currently running, according to Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.

Firefighters got the call about the fire around 4:15 p.m., and it turned into a third alarm due to the fact that firefighters initially could not tell where the fire was because of the boarded up windows and doors in the building at 4352 Louisiana Ave.

It took extra manpower to knock holes into the building, which stood firm as smoke blew out past 6 p.m., but Jenkerson said it was a different picture on the inside where the flames grew to about 40 feet to 60 feet.

“It was getting hot in there. Once we got the roof opened up, flames were coming out,” Jenkerson said. “It’s going to be a tough determination (of the cause) because of the amount of damage to the building.”