Fire at abandoned Cleveland High School in St. Louis triggers three-alarm response

ST. LOUIS— A fire at an abandoned high school on Thursday triggered a three-alarm response from the St. Louis Fire Department, bringing at least 75 firefighters to the Dutchtown neighborhood.
No one was hurt, but firefighters are still investigating what caused a fire at the former Cleveland High School where no utilities are currently running, according to Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.
Firefighters got the call about the fire around 4:15 p.m., and it turned into a third alarm due to the fact that firefighters initially could not tell where the fire was because of the boarded up windows and doors in the building at 4352 Louisiana Ave.
It took extra manpower to knock holes into the building, which stood firm as smoke blew out past 6 p.m., but Jenkerson said it was a different picture on the inside where the flames grew to about 40 feet to 60 feet.
“It was getting hot in there. Once we got the roof opened up, flames were coming out,” Jenkerson said. “It’s going to be a tough determination (of the cause) because of the amount of damage to the building.”
Jenkerson mentioned there was another small fire at the high school about five to six months ago, and that squatters have been known to frequent the building.
Cleveland High School, built in 1915 and closed in 2006, has over 200,000 square feet on about 10 acres of land, and is for sale by St. Louis Public Schools for about $2 million.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.