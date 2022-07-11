Fire at chemical plant injures two people in East St. Louis

Two people were taken to a hospital after an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in East St. Louis late Sunday night.

Firefighters from multiple departments rushed to Allnex Inc., 2904 Missouri Avenue, at about 10 p.m. Sunday, along with a hazardous materials team.

Authorities have not released the condition of the employees who were treated. One worker suffered burns.

Dispatchers at first reported the fire as a tanker explosion, but those reports could not be immediately confirmed. As crews were taking one worker to an awaiting ambulance, they still were trying to find out what chemical was involved.

No one from the company could be reached by the Post-Dispatch for comment. Allnex produces industrial coating resins and adhesives, according to the company website.

Dispatchers summoned several ambulances to the scene, as smoke billowed in a northwest direction from the plant.

George McClellan, assistant fire chief of East St. Louis, told KTVI that the chemical was water soluble, the building was doused by sprinklers but that a lot of the fire was above the sprinklers.