Fire at De Soto recycling plant burns for hours, surrounding homes damaged

UPDATED at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with additional information from the De Soto Fire Department.

DE SOTO — A four-alarm fire that tore through a recycling plant in De Soto was finally extinguished around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after burning for about eight hours, fire Chief James Maupin said.

The facility, located at 112 East Clement Street, also housed two other businesses, though the recycling plant was the largest. No one was injured in the fire, Maupin said.

The building was destroyed, Maupin said, and nearby homes sustained damage to their exterior walls. The fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

De Soto fire officials had to call in additional departments to address problems with a water shortage as they fought the flames.

"We're a smaller city with a smaller water system and we had three ladder trucks operating at the same time, so we maxed out the water the city could provide for us," Maupin said. "We were having tanker trucks carry large amounts of water to supplement so we didn't run out."

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal.