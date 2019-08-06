GRANITE CITY — Multiple fire departments were still working Tuesday night to put out a fire that started at a recycling plant Tuesday afternoon.
Granite City Assistant Fire Chief Kenny Prazma said around 8 p.m. that the fire was contained. It was called in shortly after 4 p.m.
The fire broke out at Totall Metal Recycling, 2700 Missouri Avenue.
Prazma said workers there told him that large amounts of computer towers, or hardware, and lithium batteries were burning.
Wind interference and the direction of the smoke were obstacles to putting out the fire, Prazma said.
The Granite City Fire Department and 11 other fire departments were on the scene, Prazma said. They hoped to have the fire extinguished by midnight.