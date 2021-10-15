Fire at home involved in Missouri woman’s kidnapping case was arson

WINDYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office has ruled that a fire at the Dallas County home of a suspect in the disappearance of a woman was a second-degree arson.

The home between Lebanon and Buffalo was destroyed in a fire Oct. 4.

James Phelps, 58, was renting the home. He and Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon are jailed on kidnapping charges in the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater, who hasn’t been seen since July.

Prosecutors have said the men were arrested after investigators found pictures of a partially nude Rainwater apparently locked in a cage at the house.

The fire marshal’s investigators ruled the fire as “undetermined” and “criminal,” KYTV reported.

Officials investigating the fire found two explosive devices made with mortar tubes and balloon covers, with tripwires attached.