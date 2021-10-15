 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire at home involved in Missouri woman’s kidnapping case was arson
0 comments

Fire at home involved in Missouri woman’s kidnapping case was arson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2 charged in kidnapping of woman photographed nude in cage

A home belonging to James Phelps, as it appeared from the road, near Windyville, Mo., on Sunday, October 3, 2021. On Monday a fire destroyed the home. Phelps is charged with kidnapping in the case of Cassidy Rainwater, who has been missing since late August. (Laura Bauer/The Kansas City Star via AP)

 Laura Bauer

WINDYVILLE, Mo.  — The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office has ruled that a fire at the Dallas County home of a suspect in the disappearance of a woman was a second-degree arson.

The home between Lebanon and Buffalo was destroyed in a fire Oct. 4.

James Phelps, 58, was renting the home. He and Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon are jailed on kidnapping charges in the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater, who hasn’t been seen since July.

Prosecutors have said the men were arrested after investigators found pictures of a partially nude Rainwater apparently locked in a cage at the house.

The fire marshal’s investigators ruled the fire as “undetermined” and “criminal,” KYTV reported.

Officials investigating the fire found two explosive devices made with mortar tubes and balloon covers, with tripwires attached.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: If St. Louis wins its lawsuit against the NFL, how should it spend its winnings?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News