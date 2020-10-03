Fire at St. Charles Walmart was intentionally set, fire official says

ST. CHARLES — A fire that was intentionally set at a Walmart in St. Charles created a lot of smoke but little fire.

The St. Charles Fire Department responded to the fire at the Walmart at 2897 Veterans Memorial Parkway on Saturday evening. When firefighters arrived, they found that the conflagration was confined to a rack of clothes in the men's department, said Mike Grzyb, the city's deputy fire chief.

The flames were quickly extinguished by a combination of the sprinkler system and firefighters, Grzyb said.

No one was injured, but the store sustained extensive smoke damage and moderate water damage from the sprinklers, he said.

Firefighters removed skylights to help clear out the smoke.

It wasn't immediately clear if authorities had a suspect in the case.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.