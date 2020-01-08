You are the owner of this article.
Fire at St. Louis animal clinic may be tied to early morning burglary
Fire at St. Louis animal clinic may be tied to early morning burglary

Burglary at Hillside Animal Hospital

St. Louis police leave the scene after investigating an apparent burglary at Hillside Animal Hospital on Wednesday, Jan, 8, 2020. Police said fire at the air system on the roof was possibly sparked during the attempt. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

A fire that damaged the Hillside Animal Hospital in St. Louis on Wednesday morning might be tied to a burglary.

Vet clinic fire in St. Louis

This image is from a KTVI video, showing a fire on the roof of Hillside Animal Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

The animal clinic, a one-story brick building at 5325 Manchester Road, was on fire about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. No one was hurt. Betsy Marziani, a vet at the clinic, told the Post-Dispatch that three cats inside the clinic were rescued and unharmed.

Fire officials said an air conditioner unit on the roof was on fire when they arrived. Police were investigating because someone "may have" tried to break into the business, said police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell. She had no additional information and said investigators were still on the scene.

