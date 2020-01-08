Fire at St. Louis animal clinic may be tied to early morning burglary

The animal clinic, a one-story brick building at 5325 Manchester Road, was on fire about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. No one was hurt. Betsy Marziani, a vet at the clinic, told the Post-Dispatch that three cats inside the clinic were rescued and unharmed.

Fire officials said an air conditioner unit on the roof was on fire when they arrived. Police were investigating because someone "may have" tried to break into the business, said police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell. She had no additional information and said investigators were still on the scene.