 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire at St. Louis apartment complex injures at least 3, including firefighter
0 comments

Fire at St. Louis apartment complex injures at least 3, including firefighter

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A fire at a south St. Louis apartment complex sent three people to the hospital Friday, fire officials said.

Capt. Garon Mosby said the fire in the 7000 block of Nottingham Avenue injured several people. Three, including a man found unresponsive in a hallway, were taken to a hospital, Mosby said. He said that man was found outside the apartment that caught fire.

A firefighter was one of those taken to the hospital and was in serious but stable condition, Mosby said. It wasn't clear how the firefighter suffered injuries.

The fire was in a building that had 32 occupied apartments. 

Mosby said the fire filled a second-floor hallway with black smoke and firefighters rescued some residents from balconies. Other residents were told to stay in their apartments while firefighters put out the flames.

Investigators were working to determine the cause, Mosby said. 

That block of Nottingham is west of the River des Peres.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports