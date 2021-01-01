Fire at St. Louis apartment complex injures at least 3, including firefighter

ST. LOUIS — A fire at a south St. Louis apartment complex sent three people to the hospital Friday, fire officials said.

Capt. Garon Mosby said the fire in the 7000 block of Nottingham Avenue injured several people. Three, including a man found unresponsive in a hallway, were taken to a hospital, Mosby said. He said that man was found outside the apartment that caught fire.

A firefighter was one of those taken to the hospital and was in serious but stable condition, Mosby said. It wasn't clear how the firefighter suffered injuries.

The fire was in a building that had 32 occupied apartments.

Mosby said the fire filled a second-floor hallway with black smoke and firefighters rescued some residents from balconies. Other residents were told to stay in their apartments while firefighters put out the flames.

Investigators were working to determine the cause, Mosby said.

That block of Nottingham is west of the River des Peres.

