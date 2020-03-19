Fire at St. Louis high-rise apartment building injures two residents, one critically

UPDATED at 7 a.m. with additional detail on victims
ST. LOUIS— Two people were injured, one critically, after an apartment fire Wednesday night at a high-rise apartment building, fire officials said.
The city's fire department responded shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday to the fire at Chapel View Apartments, 4249 Michigan Avenue.
Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said a critically injured woman was already exiting the building when firefighters arrived. She had labored breathing and was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, officials said.
Firefighters saw smoke coming from the fourth floor of the front side of the building, and heavy fire in the back of the fourth-floor apartment. When firefighters entered that apartment, a few oxygen tanks blew up, said Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.
Jenkerson said the second injured person was a man. Jenkerson said he had no information on that victim, who was also taken to a hospital for treatment.
The complex is a 10-story building with 120 apartments, 90 of which were occupied, Jenkerson said. The blaze was a three-alarm fire so the department summoned enough medics and firefighters to help with the large number of residents, he said.
"We had a lot of people we had to check on," the fire chief said. "We've got quite a few people in there with wheelchairs we had to bring down."
One of the victims lived in the apartment where the blaze originated; the other lived on the same floor.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The name of the critically injured woman has not been released. No updates were available on her condition Thursday morning.
Post-Dispatch photographer Robert Cohen and Post-Dispatch reporter Kim Bell contributed to this article.