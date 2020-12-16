Fire breaks out at warehouse in Near North Riverfront neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Firefighting crews battled a two-alarm fire Wednesday evening at a warehouse in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood of St. Louis.

The blaze started about 6:30 p.m. at the four-story warehouse near the intersection of Montgomery Street and North Broadway, according to fire officials.

Part of the building collapsed while firefighters were at the scene. It's believed the warehouse was vacant and not being used in any capacity.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. There were no reports of injuries.

The adjacent Pure Pleasure Adult Megacenter was evacuated and sustained some structural damage, according to fire Capt. Garon Mosby.

