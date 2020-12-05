 Skip to main content
Fire burns for hours at Wellston scrap yard, sending dark smoke billowing into sky
UPDATED at 8:15 p.m. Saturday with additional information.

WELLSTON — A large fire at a scrap yard burned for hours Saturday near the St. Louis city line as thick, black smoke billowed into the sky that could be seen for miles.

The fire burned at Scrap Solutions near the intersection of Page Avenue and Sutter Avenue in Wellston. 

Reginald Jones, an employee of the company, said the fire began about 3:30 p.m. when flames consumed a scrap vehicle. The flames then spread to other vehicles that were stacked on top of one another. There were about 125 vehicles on the lot and Jones said it's likely nearly all were destroyed. 

The fire appeared to die down shortly before 8 p.m. but then another car exploded and flames erupted again.

"They try to put it out and it just starts right back up," Jones said.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Mid-County Fire Protection District was leading the fire-suppression effort and fire crews from University City, Clayton and Richmond Heights were also at the scene.

Page Avenue was closed to traffic from Ogden Avenue west to Kingsland Avenue.

