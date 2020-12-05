 Skip to main content
Fire burns for hours in Wellston, sending dark smoke billowing into sky
WELLSTON — A large fire burned for hours Saturday near the St. Louis city line as thick, black smoke billowed into the sky that could be seen for miles.

The fire burned in the area of a scrap yard near the intersection of Page Avenue and Sutter Avenue in Wellston. 

Heavy flames and billowing smoke could still be seen after 7 p.m. 

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was hurt or how the fire began.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

