Fire burns for hours in Wellston, sending dark smoke billowing into sky

WELLSTON — A large fire burned for hours Saturday near the St. Louis city line as thick, black smoke billowed into the sky that could be seen for miles.

The fire burned in the area of a scrap yard near the intersection of Page Avenue and Sutter Avenue in Wellston.

Heavy flames and billowing smoke could still be seen after 7 p.m.

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was hurt or how the fire began.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.