 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire crews rescue two people from residential care facility in St. Charles County
0 comments

Fire crews rescue two people from residential care facility in St. Charles County

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Firefighters rescued two people from their beds and helped evacuate more than 30 others from the Harvester Residential Care Facility early Tuesday.

One person was taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation after the 1 a.m. fire at the Harvester Residential Care Facility, at 35 Lillian Drive in unincorporated St. Charles County.

Skip Stephens, fire chief of the Cottleville Fire Protection District, told KTVI that the 37 residents were evacuated safely. He said the two-alarm fire started outside and spread to the attic.

Authorities have not released the cause of the fire.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sam Page announces Missouri Phase 2 vaccine eligibility

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports