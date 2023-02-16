Fire crews spent hours battling a large warehouse fire Thursday morning in Kirkwood. One firefighter was injured.

The four-alarm fire was at Dale Printing Company at 631 Leffingwell Avenue, just north of Interstate 44.

The first call reporting the fire came in shortly after 3 a.m., and crews from several agencies came to help as the flames spread. Firefighters went into the warehouse from a back loading dock.

The fire was under control about 3½ hours later.

Details weren't immediately available on the firefighter's injuries.

The cause of the fire hasn't been announced, but dispatchers had gotten reports of lightning strikes elsewhere during a rainstorm overnight.

