Fire damages North St. Louis restaurant

ST. LOUIS — A North St. Louis restaurant was heavily damaged by fire Friday night.
AAA Fish House, at 3360 Union Boulevard, was engulfed in smoke with flames burning through the roof and side, according to video shot by the St. Louis Fire Department. Nearly 40 firefighters fought the blaze, including one who sustained minor injuries.
The restaurant is known for its fried fish, tripe sandwiches and fried chicken wings. According to its website, it has been family owned since 2003.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
Daniel Neman
Daniel Neman is a food writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.