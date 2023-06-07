An old church building in Soulard burned late Tuesday night. The two-alarm fire was reported about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near Allen Avenue and South 13th Street.

Capt. Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department said the church was about three stories tall. He said heavy smoke and fire were coming from the steeple.

The building at 1222 Allen Avenue had once been home to St. Paul’s-Friedens Evangelical Church, according to the St. Louis Genealogical Society.

Firefighters safely worked outside of the church’s “collapse zone” and poured water on the fire using aerial apparatus, Mosby said.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson told KTVI that the building was being used as an arts center and workers may have had an issue with some chemicals.

