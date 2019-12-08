Subscribe now!

A warehouse south of downtown St. Louis caught fire Sunday morning. 

Firefighters responded to the two-story brick building before 3:40 a.m. Video posted to Twitter about 3:45 a.m. showed flames coming through the roof of the building. About 60 firefighters battled the two-alarm fire.

The fire department said the warehouse was in the 200 block of Lombard, near the intersection of Chouteau and Third Street. 

