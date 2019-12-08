A warehouse south of downtown St. Louis caught fire Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded to the two-story brick building before 3:40 a.m. Video posted to Twitter about 3:45 a.m. showed flames coming through the roof of the building. About 60 firefighters battled the two-alarm fire.
The fire department said the warehouse was in the 200 block of Lombard, near the intersection of Chouteau and Third Street.
Battalion 2 reports: Two story warehouse (150’ x 100’) fully involved upon arrival. Five aerial waterways in operations; one 2-1/2 handling also deployed. No extension into the exposure warehouse (east of the fire building). All members accounted for. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/FG0kTtCZYw— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) December 8, 2019