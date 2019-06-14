MONROE COUNTY • Several fire departments and hazmat teams are responding to an accident that caused a 30-car train derailment Friday evening, officials said.
The derailment at Fults Road and Bluff Road was caused when the train struck a tractor, according to Waterloo Fire and Rescue officials. Injury information is still unknown.
The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency and Union Pacific Railroad sent hazardous material teams to the scene, they confirmed. No hazardous material issues have been detected at this time, officials said.
Waterloo has responded along with the Red Bud Fire Department, Columbia Fire Protection District, Maeystown Fire Department and others.