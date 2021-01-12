Fire destroys Deli Star meat plant in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — People in the village of Fayetteville, Illinois, are under a boil order after a fire late Monday destroyed a meat plant.

Firefighters nearly used up all of the water in the Fayetteville water towers, and the boil order is in effect as a safety measure until the towers can be replenished, probably for the next two days, police Chief Nicholas Mounts said.

The fire destroyed the Deli Star Corporation's meat plant. It is not considered suspicious, Mounts said.

Crews were called to the plant about 10 p.m. Monday and flames were coming from the roof. Workers evacuated and no one was hurt in the five-alarm fire.

Mounts said the plant employs about 130 people. The village has approximately 400 residents.