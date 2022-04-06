Fire destroys home in Franz Park neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — No injuries were reported Wednesday morning in a fire that destroyed a home in the Franz Park neighborhood of St. Louis, on the city's western edge.
The fire was reported about 7:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Glades Avenue, a few blocks east of Manchester and McCausland avenues.
At first, fire crews were told someone might be trapped inside. Authorities later said everyone had gotten out safely and no one was hurt.
6700blk of Glades - Occupied two story frame dwelling; #fire on the second floor. Report of a person trapped. One line deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCity— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 6, 2022
Truck 22 is first due.
Battalion 3 is in Command. pic.twitter.com/1sE8kyjsz6
The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire was on the second floor of the two-story house. Flames were seen shooting through the roof. As they fought the blaze, firefighters were ordered to evacuate for their safety.