Fire destroys vacant three-story building in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — No injuries were reported Tuesday after St. Louis firefighters put out a blaze at a vacant three-story building in the 800 block of Hamilton Avenue.
St. Louis fire Capt. Leon Whitener said the one-alarm fire was reported at 5:50 a.m.
Whitener said he didn't know what caused the fire. The building was vacant and had no power so "there has to be a human element" to the cause of the fire. Because of the seasonally cold weather overnight, someone might have been inside trying to keep warm, he said.
The 800 block of Hamilton is in the West End neighborhood just north of Delmar Boulevard and the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood.