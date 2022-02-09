Fire district water training turns into real rescue on Creve Coeur Lake

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Firefighters here rescued two teens during what was intended to be a training session at Creve Coeur Lake.

The Maryland Heights Fire Protection District was wrapping up their training Tuesday when officers spotted two people running across the lake. The ice broke, and both people fell through the ice, the district said in a Facebook post.

The crew went into rescue mode and, along with the Pattonville Fire Protection District and Creve Coeur Fire Protection District, quickly removed the two people.

The five-minute video shows firefighters shifting from training to pulling the pair from the frozen lake.

"We ask one thing from everyone- Stay off the ice!" the department posted on Facebook. "These 2 were lucky with their outcome because we had crews within seconds but not everyone is that lucky."

The video had been shared 158 times on Facebook as of Wednesday afternoon.