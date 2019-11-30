EAST ST. LOUIS — Several people were injured Saturday morning during a building fire, and some MetroLink trains were taken out of operation.
Four people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, said Derrick Burns, assistant fire chief for the East St. Louis Fire Department, on Saturday morning.
The fire department rescued two people from the roof of the building at 501 St. Louis Ave., Burns said.
A little before 7 a.m. Saturday, responders asked Metro Transit to halt the trains that pass near the building, said communications manager Jerry Vallely.
MetroLink tracks pass by the building, and the fire department had to connect to a hydrant on the opposite side of the tracks.
Passengers will experience about a 20-minute delay, compared to normal schedules, but buses are transporting passengers between the affected stations.
Buses were transporting passengers between 5th & Missouri, Emerson Park and JJK Center Stations, according to an alert on the MetroLink website.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.