The fire that killed a homeless man in an East Alton storage locker this week appears accidental, police said.

Authorities identified the dead man as James M. Huch, 55, who frequented the Alton and East Alton areas.

Huch's body was discovered by firefighters about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday as they tried to put out a fire at the Stor-All Self Storage facility, at 642 West St. Louis Avenue. Huch was dead inside storage unit J13.

The body was so badly burned that authorities initially couldn't tell if the victim was a man or woman, East Alton police said.

East Alton police asked the Major Case Squad to handle the investigation. They found out that Huch had been dropped off at the storage facility after midnight, shortly before his death.

In a news release Thursday, police said investigators concluded that Huch died in an accidental fire. "There is currently no credible evidence to suggest or support that (Huch's) death is criminal in nature," police said.

Authorities haven't said how the fire started.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, charged a 68-year-old woman from Carrollton, Illinois, with obstructing justice. Police said Paula M. Vinyard gave false and conflicting information to Major Case Squad investigators. Police didn't elaborate.