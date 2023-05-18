JEFFERSON COUNTY — A woman died in a house fire south of De Soto that started accidentally in a bedroom, authorities said Thursday.

The victim's name has not been released. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said she has not been positively identified yet.

Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the sheriff, said the cause of the fire is undetermined but it isn't considered suspicious.

The fire at 4300 Dock Drive was reported by a neighbor at 12:08 a.m. Thursday, said Fire Chief Thomas Fitzgerald of the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District.

Firefighters arrived to find about half of the one-story residence engulfed in flames. They were warned that someone might still be inside and rushed inside to find the victim.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, Fitzgerald said.

The home is in unincorporated Jefferson County, south of De Soto.