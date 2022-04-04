Fire truck stolen in St. Francois County

Someone stole a fire truck early Monday morning from the station house in Park Hills.
The red 1986 Chevy brush truck was taken about 5 a.m. Monday and last seen on Front Street near Highway 32.
The truck has Park Hills Fire & Rescue on both doors.
Park Hills is a city of about 8,500 in St. Francois County.
Anyone with information is asked to call dispatchers at 573-431-3131.
