Fire truck stolen in St. Francois County

Someone stole a fire truck early Monday morning from the station house in Park Hills.

The red 1986 Chevy brush truck was taken about 5 a.m. Monday and last seen on Front Street near Highway 32.

The truck has Park Hills Fire & Rescue on both doors.

Park Hills is a city of about 8,500 in St. Francois County.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatchers at 573-431-3131.

