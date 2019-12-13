UPDATES with condition of firefighter who was hurt while battling fire Thursday night.
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis firefighter was in serious but stable condition Friday after suffering injuries while battling a blaze in the Baden neighborhood a day earlier.
St. Louis fire spokesman Garon Mosby said the firefighter was being treated for smoke inhalation.
Mosby declined to identify the firefighter nor give the person's gender.
The fire broke out Thursday evening at a single-story home in the 8600 block of Partridge Avenue. The department received the call about 7:20 p.m., Mosby said, and reported the fire extinguished by 8:20 p.m.
The department is still determining what caused the fire.
The injured firefighter was found unresponsive and pulled to safety by another firefighter.
A woman who lived at the home also was taken to a hospital, said Mosby, who added that she was outside the home when firefighters arrived.
He did not know her condition Friday.