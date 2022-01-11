Firefighter injured after falling on ice at building fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis firefighter was injured after slipping on ice while fighting a fire late Monday night at Missouri Avenue and Chippewa Street.
Firefighters were putting out a fire at a 1½-story brick building about 11:30 p.m. Monday. St. Louis fire Capt. Garon Mosby said on Twitter that the firefighter was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
From staff reports
