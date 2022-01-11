 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighter injured after falling on ice at building fire in south St. Louis
Firefighter injured after falling on ice at building fire in south St. Louis

St. Louis firefighter hurt in south St. Louis

Screenshot from St. Louis Fire Department video at scene of fire near Chippewa Street and Missouri Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

 St. Louis Fire Department

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis firefighter was injured after slipping on ice while fighting a fire late Monday night at Missouri Avenue and Chippewa Street.

Firefighters were putting out a fire at a 1½-story brick building about 11:30 p.m. Monday. St. Louis fire Capt. Garon Mosby said on Twitter that the firefighter was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

