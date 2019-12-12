ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis firefighter was rushed to a hospital after responding to a fire in the Baden neighborhood on Thursday night.
The fire broke out around 7:45 p.m. in a single-story building in the 8600 block of Partridge Avenue, according to the St. Louis Fire Department. The department reported the fire extinguished by 8:20 p.m.
The firefighter was rescued by another firefighter, who found him unresponsive. Fire department spokesman Garon Mosby said the injured firefighter had regained consciousness and was being treated for smoke inhalation.
Mosby said the firefighter was in serious but stable condition, and they were awaiting "positive results."
A second person, who was not a firefighter, also was taken to a nearby hospital.
