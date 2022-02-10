 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Firefighters in Cahokia Heights find dead man inside home that burned

Firefighters from Cahokia Heights found a dead man inside a home that burned Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The home is in the 1200 block of Richard Drive, near Highway 157 and Range Lane.

The man's name has not been released.

Francella Jackson, director of administrative operations for Cahokia Heights, said fire crews were sent there at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday. They put out the fire, then found the body, she said.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News