Firefighters in Cahokia Heights find dead man inside home that burned

Firefighters from Cahokia Heights found a dead man inside a home that burned Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The home is in the 1200 block of Richard Drive, near Highway 157 and Range Lane.
The man's name has not been released.
Francella Jackson, director of administrative operations for Cahokia Heights, said fire crews were sent there at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday. They put out the fire, then found the body, she said.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating.
From staff reports
