Firefighters, police rescue resident from burning St. Charles County house

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — An off-duty firefighter who heard a woman screaming inside a burning St. Charles County house Tuesday morning teamed up with three other first responders to pass her to safety through a window.

The injured resident, described by dispatchers as an elderly woman, suffered serious injuries from smoke inhalation and was rushed to a hospital.

A firefighter from Central County, a county police officer and a county sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for evaluation, said Andy Parrish, assistant chief with the O'Fallon Fire Protection District.

The fire was reported about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at a ranch home on Wood Oaks Drive, east of Knaust Road in unincorporated St. Charles County. The cause of the two-alarm fire is under investigation.

Parrish did not release details about the injured adult.

Parrish said an off-duty firefighter with O'Fallon was in the area and got to the scene first. He could hear screams through a window, Parrish said. A deputy and police officer arrived next, and they could see the resident through the window and tried to rescue the person. The house was fully engulfed in flames. A Central County firefighter went into the home and passed the resident through a window to the other rescuers outside.

