Firefighters rescue boy from house fire that killed woman in Belleville

UPDATED at 11:50 a.m. with origin of fire and new details on boy's condition
BELLEVILLE — Firefighters carried a young boy from a burning home Tuesday morning in Belleville in an apparent kitchen fire that spread quickly, killing a woman and injuring two men.
The fire was spotted about 6:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Rodenmeyer Street. The name of the woman who died hasn't been released.
Before firefighters arrived, a man who lives at the home escaped out the back door, then came around to the front to help another man out.
"By then the smoke was too bad for them to go back in for any additional rescues," Belleville fire Chief J.P. Penet said.
Firefighters arrived as flames were shooting from the roof. They rushed into the home to find the boy and brought him to paramedics. The two male residents who were waiting outside told fire crews that a woman was still trapped inside, so firefighters went back in and discovered her in a back room.
The boy and the two men were taken to Belleville Memorial hospital.
The child "is doing fine," Penet said. One of the men was still some breathing difficulties from smoke inhalation, the chief added.
The fire apparently started in the kitchen area, Penet said. The fire doesn't appear suspicious. He said fire investigators came across no space heaters in the home.
The leading causes of fires during winter mornings, Penet said, are cooking and supplemental heating sources.
No firefighters were hurt in the three-alarm fire. About 25 firefighters were at the scene.
Penet called it a valiant rescue of the boy. Crews worked in hazardous conditions, he said. The chilly temperatures combined with water to extinguish the blaze turned the outside into an ice rink, and firefighters fought their way into a building that was in flames.
"Our crews were at their best this morning," Penet said.
Once the fire was out, they searched the top floor and basement to make sure no one else was there.
David Carson of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.