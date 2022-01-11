Firefighters rescue boy from house fire that killed woman in Belleville

UPDATED at 11:50 a.m. with origin of fire and new details on boy's condition

BELLEVILLE — Firefighters carried a young boy from a burning home Tuesday morning in Belleville in an apparent kitchen fire that spread quickly, killing a woman and injuring two men.

The fire was spotted about 6:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Rodenmeyer Street. The name of the woman who died hasn't been released.

Before firefighters arrived, a man who lives at the home escaped out the back door, then came around to the front to help another man out.

"By then the smoke was too bad for them to go back in for any additional rescues," Belleville fire Chief J.P. Penet said.

Firefighters arrived as flames were shooting from the roof. They rushed into the home to find the boy and brought him to paramedics. The two male residents who were waiting outside told fire crews that a woman was still trapped inside, so firefighters went back in and discovered her in a back room.

The boy and the two men were taken to Belleville Memorial hospital.

