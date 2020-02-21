Firefighters rescue man from apartment fire in Lindenwood Park

ST. LOUIS — A man was critically injured Friday night when a fire broke out in an three-story apartment complex in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood, firefighters said.

Two firefighters went into the burning building, found the man in one of the lower units and brought him out, said St. Louis Fire Department spokesman Capt. Garon Mosby.

The man was not able to walk on his own, Mosby said.

The fire department got the call about a fire on the 7000 block of Nottingham Place about 6:30 p.m., Mosby said.

The man, whose identification was not released, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.