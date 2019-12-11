ST. LOUIS • Firefighters rescued a man early Wednesday who was trapped in a burning home in the 3000 block of Caroline Street.
The fire in the two-story brick building was reported before 2:20 a.m. Wednesday. The St. Louis Fire Department said the man they rescued was taken to a hospital in critical and unstable condition.
Firefighters forced their way into the home to reach the man, who uses a motorized wheelchair, St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby told KMOV at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The man's daughter told the Post-Dispatch she was trying to find out which hospital was caring for her father. She said other family members were also displaced by the fire.
The Red Cross was helping four people who were displaced by the house fire at 3028 Caroline. The home is in The Gate District neighborhood, northeast of Grand Boulevard and Interstate 44.
No additional details were immediately available.
Battalion 2 reports: An occupant #rescued by firefighters; transported by #EMS in critical/unstable condition.— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) December 11, 2019
Two addtl companies req urgently. Extensive overhauling/ventilation ongoing.@RedCrossMO requested/responding to assist a displaced family of four; exposure building. pic.twitter.com/zLT8V33yd6
