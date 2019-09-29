Firefighters were working to put out a fire in a vacant warehouse Sunday morning.
St. Louis Fire Department Capt. Leon Whitener said firefighters were called out at 7:30 a.m. to the building at Cass and Collins avenues.
The warehouse, used for storage but vacant, was extensively damaged by the fire, Whitener said. The cause is under investigation.
The brick building is one-story, connected to taller buildings including an apartment building that had to be evacuated. The fire didn't spread to or damage the apartments, Whitener said.
He said police were questioning someone seen leaving the burning building.
No firefighters were injured fighting the fire.