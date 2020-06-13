You are the owner of this article.
Fires started in old Jamestown Mall
Fires started in old Jamestown Mall

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Firefighters are investigating two fires that started in the abandoned Jamestown Mall Friday evening.

Ten departments responded to the fires in the unincorporated north St. Louis County structure, empty since it shuttered in 2014. Firefighters discovered "large piles of furniture" on fire in the old Dillards and Macy's stores, the Black Jack Fire Protection District said. The fires were under control within an hour.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis had a food giveaway scheduled for Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Jamestown Mall, which the agency said went on as scheduled and distributed some $200,000 worth of food and personal protective equipment.

The mall has been owned for several years by the St. Louis County Port Authority, which is seeking a redeveloper for the site

Jacqueline Davis-Wellington, who works for the Port Authority and has overseen the the property in recent months, said firefighters told her they were investigating and would provide more information next week. She did not yet have a damage estimate.

