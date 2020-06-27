You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fireworks spark fire on roof of abandoned Cleveland High School, firefighters say
0 comments

Fireworks spark fire on roof of abandoned Cleveland High School, firefighters say

Subscribe for $3 for three months
Grover Cleveland High School

Dozens of mostly Grover Cleveland High School alumni await a chance to view the school on Wednesday, April 15, 2015. The school, which was built in 1915, closed in 2006. The St. Louis Public Schools Building Revitalization Collaborative is hosting a series of public open houses at several abandoned schools to discuss possible repurposing scenarios for each property. The property is offered for sale at 2.4 million. Photo by Cristina Fletes-Boutte, cfletes-boutte@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Fireworks were the likely cause of a fire on the roof of a shuttered, three-story high school here Saturday afternoon, firefighters say.

No one was hurt in the fire about 1 p.m. at Cleveland High School, 4352 Louisiana Avenue.

Responding firefighters extinguished flames on a small area of the roof by about 2 p.m., but had to force their way into the boarded-up building to raise a ladder to the roof and reach the flames, Capt. Garon Mosby said. 

There were no materials found on the roof that would have indicated someone had been at the spot where the flames sprouted, Mosby said, leading firefighters to believe that a misfired firework was the likely cause. There are no utilities currently running at the building. 

"These things don’t start by themselves," Mosby said. "It was more than likely started by an errant firework of some sort."

Cleveland High School, built in 1915 and closed in 2006, has over 200,000 square feet and sits on about 10 acres. St. Louis Public Schools is listing it for sale for about $2 million.

The fire Saturday is the second at the abandoned school this year. In March, a three-alarm fire on the roof of the school brought 75 firefighters to the Dutchtown neighborhood to combat the flames. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports