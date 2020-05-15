First day using body camera, Hillsdale officer videotapes himself being dragged by motorist

HILLSDALE — On his first day wearing a body camera, a Hillsdale police officer recorded himself being dragged more than 30 feet by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop, authorities said Friday.
"His body camera shows him being pulled by the car, him falling, rolling when his face hits the ground," Hillsdale Police Chief John Bernsen told the Post-Dispatch. "The mic picks up everything."
Bernsen said the officer was dragged about 35 feet.
The officer, Nathan Atchison, suffered injuries to his head, arms and legs -- mostly road rashes and bruising -- in the incident about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Edmund and St. Louis avenues, Bernsen said. Atchison was released from the hospital early Friday and back at home resting.
The suspect got away but police know who they are looking for -- he told the officer his name on camera -- and expect to make an arrest soon, the chief added.
Atchison is the police department's canine handler. He also is the department's information technology guru, a "whiz kid" of sorts who helped set up and train officers on the body cameras, Bernsen said. The small department has four cameras from Blue Line Technology. Two officers patrol each shift.
Thursday was the first day the Hillsdale Police Department began using the body cameras, which are mounted on an officer's shoulder and record video that can rotate 360 degrees.
Atchison stopped a gold Toyota Camry because it had Missouri truck license plates, instead of plates for a passenger vehicle. The camera shows Atchison approaching the driver's side window, talking to the driver and the driving giving his name, the chief said.
Atchison went back to his patrol to run the man's name through a computer system. Atchison found out that the driver had outstanding warrants, so he returned to the car planning to arrest the driver, the chief said.
Atchison tried to remove the man from the car, but the man put the car in gear and sped away, Bernsen said.
Police said they found the vehicle abandoned in north St. Louis.
Bernsen, who lives near the scene, said he was one of the first officers to arrive and found Atchison on the ground, conscious and coherent.
The chief said "it was awesome" that the body camera captured the incident, particularly showing the suspect giving his name on camera. "It was just better evidence putting a face with a name," he said.
