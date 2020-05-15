First day using body camera, Hillsdale officer videotapes himself being dragged by motorist

HILLSDALE — On his first day wearing a body camera, a Hillsdale police officer recorded himself being dragged more than 30 feet by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop, authorities said Friday.

"His body camera shows him being pulled by the car, him falling, rolling when his face hits the ground," Hillsdale Police Chief John Bernsen told the Post-Dispatch. "The mic picks up everything."

Bernsen said the officer was dragged about 35 feet.

The officer, Nathan Atchison, suffered injuries to his head, arms and legs -- mostly road rashes and bruising -- in the incident about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Edmund and St. Louis avenues, Bernsen said. Atchison was released from the hospital early Friday and back at home resting.

The suspect got away but police know who they are looking for -- he told the officer his name on camera -- and expect to make an arrest soon, the chief added.

Atchison is the police department's canine handler. He also is the department's information technology guru, a "whiz kid" of sorts who helped set up and train officers on the body cameras, Bernsen said. The small department has four cameras from Blue Line Technology. Two officers patrol each shift.