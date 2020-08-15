You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fish restaurant burns
0 comments

Fish restaurant burns

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — A North St. Louis restaurant was heavily damaged by fire Friday night.

AAA Fish House, at 3360 Union Boulevard, was engulfed in smoke with flames burning through the roof and side, according to video shot by the St. Louis Fire Department. Nearly 40 firefighters fought the blaze, including one who sustained minor injuries.

The restaurant is known for its fried fish, tripe sandwiches and fried chicken wings. According to its website, it has been family owned since 2003.

Fire
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports