Fisherman spots man's body in Lake Saint Louis

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — A fisherman found the body of a man near the spillway of Lake Saint Louis on Thursday morning. Police said the man likely drowned and no foul play was suspected.
The man's body was found about 6:30 a.m. in the area of Lake Saint Louis Boulevard and Edgewater Point, near the spillway, police said. The victim's name was not released.
Firefighters pulled the body from the water, Lake Saint Louis police Lt. Patrick Doering said.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating.
