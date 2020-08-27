 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fisherman spots man's body in Lake Saint Louis
0 comments

Fisherman spots man's body in Lake Saint Louis

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — A fisherman found the body of a man near the spillway of Lake Saint Louis on Thursday morning. Police said the man likely drowned and no foul play was suspected.

The man's body was found about 6:30 a.m. in the area of Lake Saint Louis Boulevard and Edgewater Point, near the spillway, police said. The victim's name was not released.

Firefighters pulled the body from the water, Lake Saint Louis police Lt. Patrick Doering said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports