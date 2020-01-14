Five area residents among 15 arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking conspiracy

ST. LOUIS — Federal authorities arrested five St. Louis area residents and 10 other people Tuesday, accusing them of a drug trafficking scheme that spanned several states, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Those suspected of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl include Miguel Silva-Torres Jr., 31, of St. Ann; Frank Stogsdill Sr., 57, of O’Fallon, Mo.; David Henderson, 58, of Bonne Terre; Royce Spann, 35, of St. Louis; and Randall Bryant, 48, of De Soto.

Another man, Ramon Gonzalez, 47, of St. Peters was charged in April.